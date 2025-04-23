Government to Offer Interest-Free Smartphones on Installments

Despite mobile penetration surpassing 75% in Pakistan, millions still lack access to smartphones. To address this gap in digital inclusion, the federal government has unveiled an initiative to provide interest-free smartphones on installments, promoting digital inclusion and affordable mobile access nationwide.

The much-anticipated “Smartphones for All” initiative, announced by Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, is entering its final implementation stage. The plan introduces interest-free installment options for smartphones worth up to Rs100,000, allowing financially constrained citizens to own a device without paying the full price upfront.

What Is the “Smartphones for All” Initiative?

The policy is a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Information Technology, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and local telecom operators. It offers citizens the chance to buy smartphones via:

Affordable installment plans (up to 12 months)

Zero interest charges

Minimum down payment requirements

Eligibility via valid CNIC

This effort is designed to bridge the digital divide and connect underserved populations to the internet, digital banking, and educational platforms.

“Pakistan is witnessing economic revival, and our focus is on ensuring that every citizen has the tools to participate in the digital economy. Shaza Fatima, speaking at an ICT seminar

Why Is This Policy Important?

Smartphone access directly impacts digital literacy, financial inclusion, remote work opportunities, and e-learning. For a country of over 242 million people, where inflation and unemployment continue to pressure low- and middle-income groups, the initiative could provide a vital digital lifeline.

Furthermore, millions of freelancers, small business owners, and rural entrepreneurs depend on mobile phones to access platforms like Upwork, Daraz, and WhatsApp Business. By reducing the cost barrier, the government is enabling more citizens to plug into the digital economy.

Continuation of Government’s Digital Transformation Initiatives

The “Smartphones for All” policy is part of the government’s wider digital transformation strategy aimed at reducing the digital divide and enhancing nationwide connectivity. A key component of this strategy is the expansion of the Universal Service Fund (USF), which has already connected 30 million people in underserved areas to the internet. In 2025, the government has allocated Rs23 billion to further accelerate this initiative.

Another significant effort is the Laptop Distribution Program, through which more than 1.2 million laptops have been provided to students, improving access to education and digital skills development. Additionally, the government has partnered with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to launch three Smart Villages in rural areas offering essential digital services such as e-learning, telemedicine, and agricultural support, ensuring that even remote communities benefit from the digital economy.

The program’s official launch date is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Key rollout partners are likely to include major telecom players and smartphone manufacturers offering devices tailored for affordability, performance, and durability.

Once operational, the scheme is expected to generate significant uptake, particularly in provinces with lower digital penetration.

By addressing affordability, one of the biggest barriers to mobile internet adoption, the “Smartphones for All” initiative will help people access technology, unlock economic participation, and bring millions of offline citizens into the digital fold.

If successfully implemented and monitored for transparency, this policy could become a regional model for digital inclusion in South Asia.

