The government of Pakistan is preparing to review tax relief for hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles as part of its upcoming budget under the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) framework. This potential policy shift has raised concerns within the automobile industry, where fiscal incentives have historically played a central role in shaping growth, investment, and consumer demand.

Over the past decade, Pakistan’s auto sector has evolved largely due to targeted government policies. Industry experts emphasize that taxation directly influences market behavior. When taxes are reduced, vehicle prices become more accessible, encouraging consumers to buy and manufacturers to invest. Conversely, higher taxes can slow demand and discourage new entrants.

Government to Review Tax Relief for Hybrid Vehicles in Pakistan

A major turning point came with the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016–2021. This policy aimed to diversify the market by attracting new investors and reducing the dominance of a few established players. Duties on non-localized parts were lowered significantly, while tariffs on localized parts were also reduced. Additionally, new companies were given a five-year protection period to establish themselves.

These measures led to substantial foreign investment, particularly from Korean and Chinese automakers. New assembly plants were set up, dealership networks expanded, and supporting industries grew. As a result, car sales increased steadily, reflecting stronger consumer confidence and improved product availability.

The next phase, under the Automotive Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021–2026, shifted focus toward sustainability and technological advancement. This policy encouraged the introduction of hybrid and electric vehicles by offering lower duties on their components. Sales tax for hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles was set at 8.5%, making them more affordable compared to conventional vehicles.

This tax advantage played a key role in promoting hybrid technology in Pakistan. For many consumers, price remains the most important factor when choosing a vehicle. Lower taxes helped bridge the affordability gap, allowing more people to consider environmentally friendly options.

At the same time, the government introduced an ambitious plan to promote electric vehicles, targeting 30% of passenger vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. Electric vehicles benefit from even lower taxes, including a sales tax of just 1%, along with incentives for charging infrastructure.

However, the current proposal to increase sales tax on hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles from 8.5% to 18% could significantly impact the market. Industry stakeholders warn that such a move would raise vehicle prices, making hybrids less attractive to buyers. This could slow down the transition toward cleaner transportation, especially in a market where affordability is critical.

Experts also point out that hybrids serve as a practical middle step between traditional fuel vehicles and fully electric ones. They help reduce fuel consumption and lower oil import costs, which is particularly important for Pakistan’s economy. By saving foreign exchange and reducing environmental impact, hybrids offer both economic and ecological benefits.

If the proposed tax increase is implemented, it may shift consumer preference either back toward conventional vehicles or directly toward electric vehicles. However, given the current limitations in charging infrastructure and higher upfront costs of EVs, this transition may not be smooth.