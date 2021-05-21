Yesterday, the government of Pakistan has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to build software technology parks in two big cities of Punjab, which are Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi. The main motive behind the setting up of IT parks is to ramp up the growth of the IT industry in Pakistan.

Government to Set up Two Software Technology Parks in Punjab

During an official meeting, it was unveiled that the first-ever software technology park would be built in Faisalabad at Sitara Chemical’s Ali Fatima College of Science and Technology with a total area of 19,500 square feet. While the second software technology park in Rawalpindi will be set up at Amazon Outlet Mall with a total area of 44,000 square feet. For a long time now, people related to the IT sector were demanding to set up software technology parks in Islamabad/Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, IT Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said,

The IT industry is receiving top priority from the government to improve Pakistan’s economy, create jobs and lift the overall quality of life.

Keeping the above in mind, the IT industry is being provided with firm government support and wide range of incentives to support the industry. Furthermore, the IT secretary said,

There are several projects aimed at facilitating and assisting the IT industry in its growth and ensuring a continued upward momentum in domestic and export earnings.

In addition to that, Siddiqui lauded the performance of IT professionals and entrepreneurs for taking Pakistan’s ICT industry to the road of triumph. They did that after achieving a stellar growth in remittance inflows and making it the largest net exporter in the services sector of the country. Moreover, the official emphasized the need for close cooperation between the IT industry and public sector entities for ensuring a comprehensive growth of Pakistan’s IT and telecom sector.

