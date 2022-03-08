Government to Soon Launch Kamyab Jawan E sports Initiative

Video gaming and Esports have gained immense fame in recent times, with more and more players joining the arena. There is immense talent in Pakistan in terms of esports. So in this regard, Muhammad Usman Dar, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Youth Affairs, stated on Monday that the government would soon launch the Kamyab Jawan E-sports initiative to explore the talent in the country.

The initiative would be launched in partnership with the Lahore Qalanders (a Pakistani professional cricket team), for the Pakistani youth. Atif Rana, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Lahore Qalanders, said the move will create opportunities for youth in all formats to showcase their talent.

Government to Soon Launch Kamyab Jawan Esports Initiative

Initially, he stated that the program would be launched in 25 major cities across the country, engaging students from universities, colleges, and schools, as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s digital Pakistan plan.

The government would register the top 10 e-gaming businesses to provide e-sports facilities to the youth, he said, adding that sports, like other fields, experienced massive transformation in recent times.

E-sports have become a major industry globally as some of the top gamers around the world in a wide range of games as the games have good number of fans.

Furthermore, he stated that the Kamyab Jawan Program was working to empower and educate the youth in order to generate IT professionals, leaders, and national heroes, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s agenda.

Atif Rana further stated that the launching of the e-sports initiative would establish a structure for e-gaming and will also find talent for national and international competitions. He stated that the Lahore Qalandars’ main goal was to get young people involved in healthy activities and to rebuild Pakistan’s sports culture.

He claimed that the country’s youth has enormous potential but was unable to demonstrate it owing to a lack of resources. He emphasized the importance of providing more opportunities to youth in order to improve the country’s image. In the future, e-sports are likely to be included in Asian Games and Olympics, he noted.

Check out? PM Imran Announces the Establishment of Pakistan Technology Startup Fund