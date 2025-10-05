Government to Train 250,000 BISP Beneficiaries in Digital Finance Skills

The government has announced a major initiative to train 250,000 beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in digital finance skills. The training will prepare low-income families for a new interoperable digital payment system that is set to launch by June 2026.

According to official documents obtained by Wealth Pakistan, this program aims to make social protection payments more transparent, flexible, and accessible. Currently, BISP disbursements are managed by a limited number of banks. However, under the new plan, payments will move to an open digital system.

Beneficiaries will soon be able to receive and withdraw funds through CNIC-linked digital wallets, commercial banks, branchless banking agents, ATMs, and other authorized platforms. This change will give families greater freedom to access their money safely and easily.

A key part of this transition is financial literacy training. The government plans to educate beneficiaries on how to use digital tools confidently and securely. The training will teach participants about digital transactions, financial planning, and safe use of mobile phones for financial activities.

This effort builds on a pilot project completed in January 2024. The government trained around 4,000 women in collaboration with UNICEF and the German development agency GIZ. The pilot covered important topics such as household budgeting, decision-making, and awareness of government digital services.

The upcoming large-scale program will use these modules and expand them nationwide. To ensure inclusivity, training materials have been developed in Urdu and regional languages. This will make it easier for women and rural families — who make up most of BISP’s nine million households — to participate.

A senior official involved in the project said that financial literacy is vital for safe and effective digital payments. Once beneficiaries understand how to use wallets securely, the transition to digital payments will be smoother and more empowering.

The initiative will also provide benefit to women in remote areas the most. Many of them currently depend on male family members or informal channels to collect their BISP payments. With CNIC-linked wallets, women will gain direct control over their funds, allowing them to save, budget, and even access other financial products in the future.

The program will also include community-based training sessions and mobile outreach teams to reach villages without nearby bank branches. The goal is to ensure that no household is left behind in this digital shift.

Officials say the interoperable payment model and the literacy program are progressing as planned and will be fully operational by June 2026. The next phase will expand training sessions across provinces, increase cash-out points, and strengthen digital safety measures.

Once implemented, the reform will boost competition among banks and fintechs, reduce transaction costs, and make cash transfers more efficient. It will also promote digital inclusion and help Pakistan move toward a more formal, technology-driven economy.