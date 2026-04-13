Government Unveils $1 Billion Plan to Build AI Infrastructure for Research and Development

The government has announced a major initiative to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence (AI), marking one of the country’s most significant steps toward strengthening its digital economy and advanced technology ecosystem.

According to officials from the Ministry of IT, the plan focuses on developing a dedicated AI infrastructure development program aimed at accelerating research, innovation, and industrial adoption of artificial intelligence in Pakistan.

The initiative, to be implemented through the Ignite National Technology Fund, will establish foundational infrastructure to support AI systems across both public and private sectors.

Officials said the program will provide access to advanced computing power and high-performance GPUs, which are essential for AI development, data analytics, and machine learning applications.

They added that the availability of such resources would serve as a “transformational step” for the country’s technological progress, enabling researchers, startups, and established industries to develop AI-driven solutions more efficiently.

Under the plan, computing resources will be made available to both government institutions and private enterprises to encourage wider participation in AI research and development.

The initiative is also expected to reduce barriers to entry for smaller tech companies and academic researchers by offering access to high-end computing infrastructure that is typically expensive and difficult to acquire.

Officials described the provision of GPUs as a critical move for enabling modern computing capabilities, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence modeling, machine learning, and large-scale data analysis.

They further stated that the objective of the program is to ensure affordable access to advanced AI systems, helping Pakistan build a more competitive position in the global technology landscape.

The government believes the investment will not only support innovation but also create new opportunities for businesses and researchers.

Ultimately, the initiative aims to position Pakistan more prominently in the global AI race while laying the groundwork for future technological advancement and digital transformation across key sectors of the economy.

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