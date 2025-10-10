Govt Admits Poor Network Coverage in Islamabad, Offers a Shocking Wi-Fi Fix

In a rare admission, the government has acknowledged poor network coverage in Islamabad and weak telecom and data services across several areas of the capital. But instead of introducing any meaningful policy reform, it has advised residents to use type-approved signal repeaters and Wi-Fi offloading solutions to improve indoor connectivity.

The disclosure comes as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) completes a new performance survey following a surge in public complaints, particularly from residents of Sector I-14, one of the city’s most underserved areas.

Despite repeated directives, coordination meetings, and infrastructure additions over the past two years, mobile users across multiple sectors continue to experience frequent call drops, slow data speeds, and unreliable coverage, raising concerns over the effectiveness of Pakistan’s telecom governance.

Survey Findings: Persistent Coverage Gaps Despite New Sites

According to official documents, the PTA conducted a fresh survey in response to growing complaints from Sector I-14 residents, who reported persistent connectivity issues even after new tower installations.

Both Sectors I-14 and I-16, relatively new and sparsely populated areas, have received some infrastructure upgrades. During the past two years, Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) established nine dedicated cell sites, including:

I-14: Two new sites installed and one upgraded in January 2025.

I-16: Two new sites added to improve outdoor coverage.

However, the results remain underwhelming. While one previously disputed cell site was operationalized, resulting in minor improvements, the overall quality of service (QoS) in the area still falls below acceptable standards.

The PTA’s report confirms that I-14 is already being served by seven dedicated cellular sites and supported by seven more in adjoining sectors, yet users continue to face weak indoor signals, network congestion, and unstable data performance.

Root Causes: Low ROI and Policy Gaps

Officials admit that low population density, limited commercial activity, and weak returns on investment are the primary reasons why telecom operators are reluctant to expand coverage in less profitable areas like I-14 and I-16.

Instead of fixing the underlying problems in spectrum allocation, infrastructure sharing, and right-of-way permissions, the authorities are resorting to temporary fixes. The PTA’s official response advises residents to install type-approved signal repeaters and use Wi-Fi offloading solutions to enhance indoor coverage, a recommendation experts say reflects stopgap thinking rather than systemic reform.

“Repeaters can help households, but they’re not a substitute for proper infrastructure or balanced spectrum usage,” said a telecom analyst familiar with the case.

Residents Still Struggling for Reliable Signals

Frustration runs high among residents of several Islamabad sectors, including I-14, G-13, and parts of D-12, where dropped calls and slow 4G speeds have become routine. Many say they’ve filed complaints with both the PTA and their service providers, but improvements remain inconsistent or temporary.

Independent on-ground surveys confirmed mixed results:

Average throughput speeds exceeded the minimum 4 Mbps threshold, indicating that basic network capacity exists.

However, network downtime for at least one cell site remained above the permissible 1% threshold, prompting the PTA to refer the issue back to the concerned operator for rectification.

While some improvement has been recorded after additional sites became operational, the service quality remains patchy, a situation that undermines Islamabad’s image as a “Smart City” hub under the Digital Pakistan initiative.

Regulatory Oversight Under Scrutiny

Analysts say the recurring coverage issues in the capital highlight weak enforcement of Quality of Service (QoS) standards by regulators. Although the PTA regularly conducts audits, penalties for non-compliance remain rare, and operators often cite financial or legal constraints when pressed to expand in low-density areas.

Experts argue that a stronger regulatory push, including mandatory service quality benchmarks and infrastructure-sharing incentives, is needed to close Pakistan’s widening digital divide.

Urban coverage gaps in Islamabad expose how fragmented our telecom policy has become, If the capital city can’t get reliable 4G signals, what does that say about rural connectivity?

The Bigger Picture: Digital Goals at Risk

The continued network congestion and inconsistent service quality risk undermining Pakistan’s digital transformation goals, which depend on stable mobile and broadband infrastructure.

As the government prepares for a delayed 5G spectrum auction in 2026, experts warn that persistent 4G deficiencies could further slow progress on next-generation connectivity.

Until regulators enforce stronger compliance standards and incentivize operators to invest beyond high-revenue zones, the whole country’s digital future will remain patchy, powered by boosters, not by broadband.