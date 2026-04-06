Govt Advances Fuel App Plan, Now Eyes Petrol Quota System for Consumers

The federal government is moving ahead with its fuel digitization strategy, expanding plans beyond a targeted subsidy system to now include a potential petrol quota mechanism for consumers, according to official documents and sources. The development comes just days after authorities finalized an app-based subsidy framework for low-income motorcycle users.

Officials say the mobile application initially designed for subsidy delivery is now expected to play a wider role in regulating fuel usage. Under the evolving framework, the system may also be used to monitor petrol purchases and ensure that consumers do not exceed a government-defined quota. Sources suggest that no individual will be allowed to buy fuel beyond the assigned limit.

Digital rollout and implementation

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, in coordination with the National Information Technology Board (NITB), has completed testing of both the mobile application and the supporting infrastructure required for implementation.

NITB has also validated PTA-approved smartphones, priced at around Rs36,000, which will be deployed at petrol pumps nationwide. The proposal has been shared with the Cabinet Division, with a request to direct the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to instruct Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to proceed with procurement.

Under the plan, the devices will be purchased through OMCs and distributed across fuel stations, where they will be used to run the digital fuel management system.

The proposed system will rely on app-based monitoring with SIM-enabled connectivity, allowing real-time tracking of fuel transactions. Each purchase will be digitally recorded, enabling authorities to monitor consumption patterns and enforce quota limits where required.

The move comes amid rising concerns over fuel imports, inflation, and pressure on foreign exchange reserves. By combining targeted subsidies with potential consumption limits, the government appears to be shifting toward a more controlled fuel policy framework.

An official announcement outlining the final structure of the quota system and its integration with the app is expected in the coming days.

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Motorcycle Fuel Subsidy Delayed as Govt Weighs Mobile App or SMS Verification Models