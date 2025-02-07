Govt Allocates Billions for Digital Media Expansion and Infrastructure Upgrades

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting has approved allocation from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-26 for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The budget proposal includes Rs.8.558 billion allocated for 14 projects aimed at upgrading state-owned media infrastructure and expanding digital channels.

Key Projects in PSDP 2025-26

The approved budget covers six ongoing and eight new projects, focusing on improving the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) infrastructure. Some major projects include:

A dedicated parliamentary channel for live coverage of National Assembly and Senate sessions (Rs.1.6 billion).

A new sports studio for high-quality sports broadcasting (Rs.1.7 billion).

A digital PTVC channel aimed at generating alternative revenue streams (Rs.780 million).

Expansion of Sautul Quran FM Network along the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (Rs.550 million).

Strengthening radio signals in Gilgit-Baltistan to improve access in remote areas (Rs.1 billion).

Replacement of outdated transmission equipment and rehabilitation of PBC Lahore building (Rs.1 billion).

The Committee emphasized the need for state-owned media to expand its influence and counter anti-state narratives, particularly in Balochistan and border regions. In its next meeting, it will review the content and presenters of PBC’s radio broadcasts in Balochistan to ensure effective messaging. Members also praised the establishment of the new Center for Digital Communications in Islamabad and planned a visit for a detailed briefing.

Debate on PECA

Amid media concerns over recent PECA legislation, the Committee called for engagement between the government and journalist organizations, including Press Clubs, APNS, and CPNE, to address their reservations. The Minister for Information assured that the new law does not curb freedom of expression but aims to regulate unverified content in digital media.

Concerns were also raised over excessive advertisements during prime-time shows and sports events. The Committee directed PEMRA to enforce limits on ad durations to improve the viewing experience.

Our Opinion

The government’s push towards digital media expansion and infrastructure modernization is a step in the right direction. The dedicated parliamentary channel and PTVC’s digital revenue model could enhance transparency and financial sustainability. However, the success of these initiatives depends on efficient execution and proper regulation. The ongoing debate over media freedom remains a concern. While the government insists that new laws won’t restrict journalism, media organizations remain wary. Transparent discussions and clearer regulatory frameworks will be key to balancing digital media governance and press freedom.

The Committee’s focus on media expansion in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan is commendable, but its effectiveness in countering narratives depends on content credibility. Similarly, the directive for PEMRA to control ad overload is welcome, but strict enforcement is necessary to ensure compliance.