Govt Allocates PKR 8.6bn for IT Projects in First Quarter Under PSDP

The federal government has released PKR 8.6 billion in funds for IT-related projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, according to the official documents.

The documents reveal that a total of PKR 31 billion has been allocated for IT projects this year, with 28 percent of the annual allocation disbursed in the first quarter. The released funds have been fully utilized across various development initiatives, the Ministry of IT informed a parliamentary committee.

Significant allocations include PKR 15 billion earmarked for the Karachi IT Park and PKR 7 billion for the Islamabad IT Park, both of which are being financed through a soft loan from a Korean bank. These projects are considered pivotal for strengthening Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and boosting the country’s IT exports.

The Ministry reported that over 80 percent of the construction work on the Islamabad IT Park has been completed. In line with directives from the Prime Minister, the park is expected to become functional by the end of September. Once operational, it will serve as a hub for technology services and innovation, providing new opportunities for local startups and young entrepreneurs, while enhancing the country’s capacity for tech exports.

The Karachi IT Park, however, remains in the revised planning phase, with work currently underway to finalize updated project designs.

Officials noted that these IT parks will not only improve Pakistan’s digital ecosystem but also provide a platform for mentorship, technical training, and entrepreneurial growth, supporting youth and technology-driven businesses nationwide.

The committee overseeing the projects expressed satisfaction with the progress and plans to conduct a visit to the Islamabad IT Park to assess its scale and technological infrastructure.

