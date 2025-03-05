Govt Appoints Bilal Bin Saqib MBE as Chief Advisor on Crypto Policy

The Government of Pakistan has taken a major step toward embracing digital transformation by appointing Bilal Bin Saqib MBE as the Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister of the Pakistan Crypto Council. This decision reflects Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging blockchain technology and cryptocurrency while ensuring a secure and well-regulated financial system. The move aligns with the country’s broader strategy to enhance economic growth, promote digital innovation, and establish a transparent financial framework.

Who is Bilal Bin Saqib?

Bilal Bin Saqib is a well-known Web3 investor, strategic advisor, and thought leader in the blockchain industry. His remarkable achievements have earned him recognition from prestigious institutions worldwide. He was named in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for his contributions to technology and innovation. King Charles III, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the Mayor of London have also acknowledged his work for his community service and entrepreneurial efforts.

Beyond his role in the tech sector, Mr Saqib has been honoured for his humanitarian initiatives. He received the 1632nd Points of Light Award from the British Prime Minister, an honour reserved for individuals who bring significant positive change to society. In 2023, he was awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire) for his contributions to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), further solidifying his reputation as a leader committed to public welfare and innovation.

Role of Bilal Bin Saqib as Chief Advisor on the Pakistan Crypto Council

As the newly appointed Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister of the Pakistan Crypto Council, Mr Saqib will be instrumental in shaping Pakistan’s approach to cryptocurrency and blockchain integration. His role involves working closely with policymakers to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets that aligns with international best practices. This framework will ensure the secure adoption of cryptocurrency while mitigating risks such as financial fraud, money laundering, and economic instability.

Additionally, Mr Saqib will advise the Finance Ministry on harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance governance, streamline decision-making, and drive technological innovation within the public sector. His expertise will play a key role in modernizing Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and boosting efficiency in government operations.

Government’s Perspective on the Appointment

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, welcomed Mr. Saqib’s appointment, highlighting its importance in the country’s journey toward digital advancement. In an official statement, he remarked:

“Mr. Saqib’s appointment underscores our commitment to embracing emerging technologies while ensuring a secure and transparent financial system. We are confident that his leadership will guide the development of a sound and effective regulatory framework, fostering innovation and sustainable growth in Pakistan’s crypto sector.”

Mr. Saqib’s Vision for Pakistan’s Crypto Future

Upon his appointment, Mr. Saqib expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to shape Pakistan’s crypto landscape. He emphasized the transformative potential of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, particularly for Pakistan’s youth.

“Cryptocurrency and blockchain hold immense potential for Pakistan, especially for our youth, who are the driving force behind the nation’s digital future. With the right policies and regulations, we can empower them, stimulate economic growth, and position Pakistan as a leader in the global digital economy,” he stated.

Significance of the Appointment

Mr. Saqib’s appointment signals Pakistan’s serious intent to explore the digital economy, balancing innovation with security and regulation. His leadership will be crucial in ensuring that Pakistan not only keeps pace with global advancements in blockchain and cryptocurrency but also proactively addresses the challenges that come with these emerging technologies.

As the country navigates this rapidly evolving space, his expertise and strategic vision will help establish Pakistan as a regional leader in cryptocurrency regulation, financial transparency, and digital transformation. This initiative will surely create new economic opportunities, foster innovation, and support the country’s broader goal of building a resilient and technology-driven financial ecosystem.

