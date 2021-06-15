Govt approves to hand over TIP to NRTC for revitalization

The government has agreed to resurrect the damaged Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) by handing it over to the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).

The transition of the TIP to the NRTC has been approved by the federal cabinet in order to revitalise this loss-making business. Omar Ayub Khan, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, acknowledged this.

According to the minister, natural gas pipes are being installed for all three subdivisions of Haripur district, while work on the Gandaf, Serae Saleh, Hattar, and Khanpur power feeders is underway to resolve voltage and loadshedding concerns.

He stated that a significant Haripur industry would now be revitalized and made operational, resulting in new employment possibilities in the critical tech sector. When contacted, Syed Aminul Haq, the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, claimed a summary had been moved in the cabinet on the transfer of TIP to the NRTC.

According to official sources, the TIP became non-functional after its yearly earnings dropped from Rs. 700 million to about Rs. 20 million in the recent past. It is a state-owned enterprise (SOE) that is now losing money and draining an annual pay support budget of Rs. 500 million.

According to the NRTC, its mission is to design, develop, and produce military and commercial communications equipment, electronic systems, and IT-based solutions.



