Govt Confirms Launch of National Super App and Web Portal for Public Services

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has decided to launch a National Super App and Web Portal under the Digital Pakistan initiative, aimed at streamlining access to government services for citizens and businesses.

According to official documents, the project is being implemented with the support of the World Bank under the Digital Economy Enhancement Project. The Super App will be linked with NADRA’s National Digital ID system and will consolidate multiple government departments at both federal and provincial levels onto a single digital platform.

The services to be offered through the portal include license renewals, tax payments, permits, NOCs, corporate licensing, and government fee submissions. Both citizens and companies will be able to access these facilities round-the-clock via mobile or web.

The documents highlight that the platform will introduce workflow digitisation and automation, which is expected to reduce time and costs while improving efficiency and transparency in government institutions. Secure access will be ensured through biometric verification, while a Zero Trust security model and end-to-end encryption will safeguard user data.

Over time, the platform will also allow integration of new government services and third-party offerings. Future features under consideration include subscription-based services, premium models, and in-app advertising.

The IT ministry has also initiated the process of hiring a consultancy firm for the design and development of the Super App. Officials noted that the project, being developed under the Pakistan Digital Government Enterprise Architecture, will mark a significant step in reshaping relations between the government and the public through digital transformation.

