Govt Decides To Give Mobile Phones in Easy Installments Across Pakistan

We all know that it has been becoming difficult to buy expensive smartphones day by day. During this period of extremely high inflation in Pakistan, everyone wants to get their hands on the required things in the easiest possible way. Today, I am going to share a very good piece of information for those who want to buy new mobile phones but have no resources to pay the hefty amounts at once. The government of Pakistan wants to give mobile phones in easy installments across Pakistan. However, let me tell you that this is not the first time the government has taken such an initiative. Back in 2022, a platform dubbed Kistpay was introduced that didn’t set any interest or markup on the purchase. The bad part is that this platform is still not active as all the smartphones showing up on the official site have been in the ‘coming soon’ section. So, this time we hope that the government makes an active platform to make this really happen.

Soon You Will Be Able To Get Mobile Phones in Installments in Pakistan

Responsible sources have confirmed that the government has sought recommendations regarding giving all types of mobile phones in easy installments across Pakistan. In this regard, representatives of all mobile phone companies were informed in an important meeting chaired by Director General MoIT in the Ministry of Information and Technology yesterday. It was said that the government wants to make buying handsets easy for the Pakistani people by introducing easy installment plans.

The government wants to make a law regarding smartphones, after which all the people with identity cards across Pakistan will be able to get mobile handsets from companies in installments. In case of non-payment of installment or default, the identity card of the mobile phone user or the IMEI of the mobile phone will be blocked. It is being finalized and all departments will be taken into confidence in the next few days.

Smartphones have revolutionized communication and transformed our daily lives. The concept of buying smartphones on installment plans will open doors to accessibility for people who might not have the means to make upfront payments. This approach not only helps customers but also has far-reaching implications for the economy and technological innovation.

