Govt Decides To Monitor Authentic Translation Of Holy Quran On Social Media

Advertisement

No doubt, there is no description that can fully capture the overwhelming importance of the Quran to Muslims. Holy Quran is the central fact of the Islamic faith, the final and complete revelation, the Word of God, and the foundation & framework of Islamic law. In simple words, it is actually the essence of Islam. According to the latest reports, the incumbent Pakistani government has decided to monitor the authentic translation of the Holy Quran on social media.

Advertisement

Govt To Monitor Translation Of Holy Quran

Reports claim that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor recently held a joint press conference in Islamabad. Rana Sanaullah stated that the Ministry of Religious Affairs compiled an authentic version of the Holy Quran. This authentic version will be approved by the Provincial Quran Board. Actually, some people tried to translate the Holy Quran on social media to their preferences that’s why the government took this decision.

He further stated that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is all set to check the process in coordination with the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The authentic translation of the Holy Quran is expected to be delivered to every district and every tehsil. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor stated:

Advertisement

“This is our duty; we were attempting to fulfill it. The LHC has done a great job in this regard. We are already active in protecting the Holy Quran as it is our religious duty.”

No doubt, it is the responsibility of every Muslim to protect the Holy Quran. We need to keep it in its original form without adding anything as it is the Word Of Allah. There’s no if and but about it.

Also read: Vivo V25 Series Sets New Standards for Smartphone Performance and Design – PhoneWorld