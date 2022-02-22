In the face of widespread criticism, the incumbent government defended the newly released ordinance which includes the amendment in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016. ‘The censure was unwarranted’, according to Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting with cabinet members. It is in reaction to the opposition parties who warned that they would challenge the “draconian” law in courts and parliament.

According to reports, the prime minister described the opposition parties’ and others’ rejection of the legislation as unwarranted, stating that the ordinance would stop people from ruining others’ respect and dignity. According to the PM,

Such laws were deliberately not made in the past, which led to ruining the morality of the youth.

Govt Defends the New PECA Ordinance Amid Staunch Criticism

Furthermore, the meeting examined the country’s political and economic status and discussed counter-strategy towards the opposition’s anti-government drive. According to sources, while delivering an “All is Well” message, the prime minister remarked that no one should be worried about the legislation, especially the opposition.

When asked about ministers’ lack of engagement on talk shows, the prime minister remarked that more ministers should go on talk shows to explain government policy.

Furthermore, the sources entail that the federal government has decided to implement a zero-tolerance approach in the campaign against character assassination of government officials, with legal action would be taken against anyone who is involved in the matter.

Check out? Cabinet Approves Presidential Ordinance to Amend Electronic Crime Act