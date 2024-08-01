Govt Doesn’t Plan to Control Social Media Via Firewall: IT Minister

For days, free speech proponents around the country have been claiming that the new firewall is being implemented by the government to control and restrict social media. However, while speaking to journalists at Parliament House, the Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja refuted such claims and labeled them as mere speculation. She also condemned ‘unnecessary controversies’ and mentioned that all social media platforms remain open in Pakistan.

Moreover, when asked about the suspension of X, she said like other social media platforms, X must comply with national laws. She pointed out a persistent issue with X’s non-compliance with local laws, comparing it with TikTok’s 95% compliance rate and Facebook’s commitment to local regulations. She also clarified that if the government planned to impose censorship, it would have blocked platforms such as TikTok and Facebook rather than X.

The minister avoided giving a clear response regarding the installation of a firewall despite being asked by the journalists. She maintained that the government was not in favor of censorship and that compliance with local laws was necessary for all social media platforms operating in Pakistan.

Apart from this, sources suggest that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoITT) is working on an AI policy, and its draft is already underway. The draft will emphasize five key areas which include social preparedness, the establishment of a national AI fund, and the alignment of technology with AI.

