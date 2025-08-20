Govt Establishes Pakistan Digital Authority to Lead National IT Transformation

The government of Pakistan has officially set up the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) to drive the country’s digital future. This new body has been established under the Digital Nation Pakistan Act 2025, marking a major step toward strengthening governance, innovation, and technological advancement.

Prime Minister has appointed Dr. Sohail Munir as the Chairperson of the PDA. Alongside him, Mr. Mohammad J. Sear has been appointed as a Member of the Authority. Both appointments have been made for a five-year term on a contract basis. The Cabinet Secretariat has issued a formal notification confirming these appointments.

Pakistan Establishes Digital Authority to Lead National IT Transformation

The Pakistan Digital Authority will play a crucial role in shaping and implementing the National Digital Master Plan. It will also establish a monitoring framework to ensure the effective execution of digital projects nationwide. The authority’s mandate includes planning, oversight, and coordination of key initiatives to make Pakistan a digitally advanced nation.

In addition to the PDA, the government will also form a Strategic Oversight Committee and a National Digital Commission to provide further direction and accountability for the country’s digital agenda.

The selection of PDA’s leadership was made through a transparent process. A Search and Selection Committee, headed by Federal Minister Shaza Fatima, finalised the names. This committee included the Ministers of Economic Affairs, Railways, and Finance, as well as the Secretaries of Establishment, Cabinet, and IT divisions.

The creation of the Pakistan Digital Authority highlights the government’s commitment to transforming Pakistan into a digital-first economy. With a structured plan, strong leadership, and monitoring systems in place, the authority aims to boost innovation, improve public services, and align Pakistan with global digital trends.

