Govt Eyes Export-Led Growth Through Mobile Policy Reforms, Talks Underway with International Firms

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, held a high-level Zoom meeting with Amir Allahwala, CEO of Transsion Tecno, alongside key officials from the Engineering Development Board (EDB), to review and strategize the future of Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Device Policy.

The virtual meeting focused on critical areas including tariff structures, regulatory hurdles, export facilitation, and the broader ecosystem for mobile phone manufacturing. In addition, participants discussed the impact of used mobile phones and used car imports on the local market and the urgent need for technological innovation to enhance industry competitiveness.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan highlighted that 38 local mobile phone assembly companies are currently operating in Pakistan, collectively generating employment for over 40,000 individuals. He emphasized the tremendous potential of the mobile device industry to become a significant export-oriented sector, capable of competing on a regional and global scale.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to industrial growth, he stated, “Under the Prime Minister’s directives, our top priority is to promote local manufacturing, reduce dependency on imports, and boost exports. By incentivizing domestic players and facilitating a policy-friendly environment, we can unlock billions in potential revenues.”

The SAPM further stressed that technological upgradation across the value chain will be pivotal in transforming Pakistan into a regional manufacturing hub. “If the local industry adopts modern technology and scales up production for export markets, it could mark a monumental shift in our economic trajectory,” he added.

He assured stakeholders that the government, through the Ministry of Industries and Production and its active participation in the Tariff Policy Board, is committed to protecting the interests of the mobile phone manufacturing sector and creating a sustainable path for growth.

