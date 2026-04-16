Govt Finalizes App-Based Fuel Quota System with 24,000 Mobile Devices for 12,000 Pumps

The federal government has finalized preparations for the rollout of a nationwide digital fuel management system, introducing an app-based quota mechanism aimed at improving transparency and curbing illegal practices in the petroleum sector.

As part of the initiative, authorities have procured 24,000 mobile devices for approximately 12,000 petrol pumps, enabling real-time monitoring of fuel sales, stock levels, and distribution across the country.

Officials said the system has been integrated with the digital platform of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), allowing regulators to track petroleum products from import and storage to retail-level transactions through a unified application.

Under the new framework, all fuel-related activities — including the sale of imported and locally supplied petroleum products — will be recorded digitally. The move is expected to help authorities identify irregularities, prevent hoarding, and tackle smuggling more effectively.

A key feature of the system is the introduction of a fuel quota for private vehicles, which will be enforced through the mobile application. Officials confirmed that individuals will not be allowed to purchase petrol beyond their allocated limits once the system is implemented.

To support the rollout, training programs are currently underway for petrol pump staff. The effort is being led by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the National Information Technology Board (NITB), and OGRA, with additional support from volunteers associated with the prime minister’s youth program.

Authorities further stated that only mobile devices approved by NITB and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will be used for the system. These devices have already been handed over to oil marketing companies through OGRA for deployment at petrol stations nationwide.

Officials noted that testing of the fuel management application has already been completed, and the system is now ready for implementation. The government is expected to formally announce the fuel quota policy alongside the rollout.

The initiative marks a significant step towards digitizing Pakistan’s energy sector, as authorities seek to strengthen regulatory oversight and improve efficiency in fuel supply management.

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