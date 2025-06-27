Govt Introduces One-Window Onboarding as Digital Sales Jump 1,400%, Lowers Business Age Limit to 15

In a major push to formalize Pakistan’s digital economy, the government has unveiled the E-Commerce Policy 2.0 (2025–30), aiming to bring 500,000 informal online sellers into the formal sector. The policy also introduces a landmark change, allowing youth aged 15 and above to officially register e-commerce businesses under guardian consent.

The updated policy follows the success of the 2019 framework, which triggered a 1,400% increase in digital sales between FY2019 and FY2024. Over 8,000 merchants were formally onboarded with banks and payment providers during that period, and exports of handicrafts, garments, and footwear grew under the SBP’s B2B2C export model.

Despite these gains, the majority of digital commerce remains informal. Cash-on-delivery still accounts for 60–70% of all B2C transactions, and many rural sellers lack access to broadband, digital payments, and registration support.

To address these challenges, E-Commerce Policy 2.0 introduces several key reforms:

Age Limit Lowered to 15 for Business Registration

For the first time in Pakistan, teenagers aged 15–18 years will be eligible to register online businesses. The move aims to empower young digital entrepreneurs already active on platforms like TikTok and Instagram but operating without legal recognition. Business registration will require guardian consent or institutional oversight.

One-Window Digital Onboarding

The government plans to launch a National One-Window Digital Onboarding System, integrating SECP, FBR, NADRA, and provincial authorities. The portal will simplify registration with e-KYC, e-signatures, and mobile-friendly, multilingual interfaces, especially targeting youth, women, and rural entrepreneurs.

Expanding Access and Skills

With mobile broadband penetration at 58.3%, the National Connectivity Enablement Programme will expand internet access in underserved districts through the MoITT and the Universal Service Fund. Meanwhile, a new E-Commerce Skills Accelerator will offer platform training, export compliance, and fulfillment logistics support.

This builds on the success of DigiSkills, which has already trained over 4 million individuals in freelancing, digital marketing, and e-commerce.

Time-Limited Incentives for Formalization

To encourage micro-sellers to go formal, the government will offer tax benefits, compliance support, and export facilitation. Incentives will be linked to basic registration, digital payments adoption, and verified online sales activity.

Officials say these measures will help integrate informal sellers into the digital economy and open access to global platforms. The aim is to make e-commerce inclusive and scalable, while boosting non-traditional exports.

With over 500,000 SMEs already active online and the domestic e-commerce market expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025, the government hopes these policy reforms will position Pakistan as a serious player in regional digital trade.

