Govt Keen to Support IT & Telecom Sector to boast its Annual Revenue : PM Shahbaz

Many developing nations in the world have improved their economies significantly through the IT & Telecom sectors. We can take the example of our neighboring country India. Therefore, Pakistan should facilitate its IT sector to boost its economy. In this regard, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif stated that the government was dedicated to enabling the expansion and growth of the highly promising IT and telecom sector.

Furthermore, he stated that the IT and telecom sectors should meet an annual export target of $5 billion through a comprehensive package developed in collaboration with industry executives.

The Prime Minister presided over a meeting of the IT Task Force to devise an aggressive strategy for developing the country’s Information Technology (IT) and Telecom sectors. Federal Minister for MoiTT Syed Amin ul Haque, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, representatives of the IT and Telecom sector, and senior government officers attended the meeting, according to a press release from the PM Media Wing.

Govt Keen to Support IT & Telecom Sector to Increase its Annual Exports: PM Shahbaz

The Prime Minister stated that the IT and telecommunications sector’s potential must be unlocked, adding that the government will provide necessary facilitation and policy assistance to overcome the sector’s challenges in order to make it a robust sector of the economy.

On his return from Washington, he requested Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to hold a meeting of the Task Force to finalize the policy proposals. According to the Prime Minister, initiatives are underway to increase the functioning of IT training and incubation centers, contact centers, telcos, sovereign technology parks (STP), software houses, and freelancing in order to facilitate the exponential expansion of this promising service sector.

Furthermore, the premier was informed that with a staff of over 40,000 IT specialists, Pakistan’s IT & Telecom business was growing at a good speed. With yearly IT exports of $ 2.6 billion, it was the fourth-largest market for freelancers and the third-largest Amazon reseller in the world. Pakistan has over 195 million mobile phone subscribers and its mobile phone manufacturing capability is expanding.

The Prime Minister was informed that a rigorous perception-building and marketing campaign was required to position Pakistan as a global IT outsourcing hub, particularly for all potential IT export destinations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, in order to exploit its full growth potential.

In addition, a comprehensive package to reduce SBP, FBR, and SECP regulations for the IT & Telecom sector was urgently required. The Prime Minister instructed the relevant authorities to take all feasible steps for the promotion and expansion of the country’s IT & telecom sector.

Check out? vivo Pakistan Donates 10 million Rupees for The Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022