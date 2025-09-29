Govt Launches Major Restructuring of Pakistan’s IT Bodies to Boost Digital Economy

The government has moved forward with its rightsizing agenda, targeting key institutions under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoITT). Sources confirmed that the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), and Ignite are set for large-scale restructuring in the coming months.

According to officials, the ministry has engaged the services of global consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal to lead the reform process. The firm has already started work and will present detailed recommendations aimed at improving efficiency and cutting costs.

One of the biggest expected changes is at NTC, where insiders say the organization’s size could be reduced by up to 50 percent. Similar structural adjustments are also being considered in other subordinate bodies of the IT Ministry.

Officials argue that reforms will not only enhance institutional performance but also help strengthen the broader digital ecosystem. Improved governance and leaner structures, they believe, will boost investor confidence and accelerate growth in the IT and telecom sectors.

Analysts note that Pakistan’s digital economy has been constrained by bureaucratic inefficiencies and outdated organizational structures. If successful, this reform drive could free up resources, foster innovation, and allow PSEB, NTC, and Ignite to play a more effective role in supporting startups, exports, and telecom infrastructure.

However, insiders caution that drastic cuts, such as halving NTC’s size, could face resistance from employees and unions. The government will likely have to balance cost-cutting measures with job security concerns while maintaining service quality.

Restructuring of Pakistan’s IT Bodies: The Bigger Picture

The decision to bring in Alvarez & Marsal underscores how seriously the government views reforms in its digital institutions. Globally, countries that streamlined state-owned IT bodies, such as India with its National Informatics Centre or Estonia’s e-Governance initiatives, were able to unlock rapid progress in digital services and exports.

For Pakistan, the timing is critical. With IT exports stagnating around $3 billion, policymakers have repeatedly emphasized the need to scale up to $15 billion in the medium term. Experts believe that an agile PSEB could more effectively market Pakistan’s software industry abroad, while a leaner Ignite could funnel resources more efficiently into innovation and startups.

Telecom reforms are also overdue. NTC, once a backbone of government communications, has struggled to adapt to a competitive digital landscape dominated by private operators. Downsizing and restructuring could allow it to focus on niche areas like cybersecurity, government connectivity, and secure communication networks.

In the long run, these reforms could determine whether Pakistan’s IT and telecom sectors can keep pace with global competitors or remain bogged down by outdated bureaucracy. Success will depend not only on cutting costs but also on ensuring transparency, stakeholder buy-in, and clear roadmaps for growth.

For now, the industry is looking forward to Alvarez & Marsal’s upcoming proposals, which are expected to shape the future of Pakistan’s IT institutions and signal how far the government is willing to go in reshaping its digital governance.

