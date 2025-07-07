Govt Launches National AI Initiative to Train Youth and Empower Startups

The federal government has officially launched a landmark initiative to boost artificial intelligence (AI) development in Pakistan, as part of its broader Digital Pakistan vision. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has finalized plans for the nationwide rollout of the project, following formal approval from the Planning Commission.

According to ministry officials, the PC-1 for the “National Artificial Intelligence Development Project” has been approved, with an initial allocation of Rs534.639 million. The initiative aims to create a vibrant AI ecosystem by promoting training, innovation, and governance in emerging technologies.

As part of the project, seven AI hubs will be established across the country in collaboration with National Incubation Centers (NICs) located in major cities. These hubs will serve as regional anchors for AI research, training, and startup support.

The plan outlines ambitious targets, including the training of 20,000 students in AI-related skills and the disbursement of grants to 150 AI-focused startups. Furthermore, 500 professionals will receive advanced AI certifications under the programme to strengthen the local talent pool.

For the fiscal year 2025–26, the ministry aims to add two more AI hubs, organize 3,000 training workshops, and host two national AI awareness sessions to encourage broader participation and policy engagement.

Officials emphasize that the project is designed not only to build capacity but also to ensure responsible use of AI. A key component includes the development of transparent and fair governance frameworks for AI technologies, aligned with global best practices.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in Pakistan’s digital transformation and places AI at the center of national development goals.

Also read:

TECNO is Revolutionizing the Smartphone Industry with its AI Features