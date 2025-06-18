Govt Makes Key Appointments Under $78 Million DEEP Digital Project

The government has announced key appointments under the $78 million World Bank-funded “Digital Economy Enhancement Project” (DEEP). This major initiative falls under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT). The main goal of the project is to expand access to digital services for both citizens and businesses across Pakistan.

As part of this effort, the Prime Minister has approved several new appointments on a contract basis, each for a period of two years, with immediate effect and until further notice.

According to an official notification, Mohammad Omar Iqbal has been appointed as Senior Manager, Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) at the Project Management Unit (PMU) of MoITT. His position is at PPS-10 grade, one of the higher pay scales under the project-based hiring system.

In another notification, the Prime Minister has appointed Shahzad Ali Shah as Senior Manager, Procurement, also at PMU-MoITT. He will serve in the same PPS-10 grade and will manage procurement activities aligned with DEEP’s goals.

Additionally, the government has appointed Sana Nasir as Director of Outreach and Communications at the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of Ignite, a subsidiary organisation working under MoITT. Her role will focus on improving public awareness and communication efforts related to DEEP.

These appointments are a vital step toward strengthening the human resource structure of DEEP. With experienced professionals on board, the government aims to ensure smooth implementation of the project and effective delivery of digital services.

The DEEP project highlights Pakistan’s growing commitment to digital transformation and building a more inclusive and tech-enabled economy for the future.

