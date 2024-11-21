Govt Mulls Internet Blackout in Islamabad Amidst Protest Threat

The Pakistani government is reportedly considering a drastic measure to quell potential unrest in Islamabad: a partial internet and mobile service shutdown. This move, coupled with the activation of a new national firewall, aims to restrict online activity and communication.

Sources within the government have revealed that the planned protest in the federal capital has prompted authorities to contemplate these stringent measures. The potential impact extends beyond Islamabad, with certain districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab also facing potential disruptions.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is poised to play a crucial role in implementing these restrictions. It is anticipated that the new firewall will be activated on November 22, significantly hampering internet speeds and imposing limitations on online activities, particularly on social media platforms. Users may encounter difficulties downloading videos and audio content.

The government’s decision to employ such measures has raised concerns among citizens and digital rights activists. Critics argue that internet shutdowns and firewall restrictions are disproportionate responses to public demonstrations and can have far-reaching consequences for individuals and businesses.

While the exact duration of the potential service disruptions remains unclear, the government’s intentions are evident: to limit the reach and impact of the planned protest. By restricting online communication, authorities aim to hinder the mobilization of protesters and prevent the dissemination of information related to the event.

However, these measures are likely to face scrutiny from both domestic and international observers. Human rights organizations and digital rights advocates may condemn the government’s actions, highlighting the importance of internet freedom and the right to peaceful protest.

The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected in the coming days. As the government weighs its options, it is crucial to consider the potential ramifications of such restrictive measures on both individual liberties and the broader economic landscape.