In a recent development, the government of Balochistan has introduced an online tax collection system in order to improve revenue receipts and enhance tax culture in the province. Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi addressed the meeting organized for the signing of the tripartite agreement for the installation of an online tax collection system. During the meeting, the minister said that this step would not only facilitate taxpayers in Balochistan but will also lead to a more transparent tax system.

Govt of Balochistan Unveils an Online Tax System

The Finance Minister said,

The installation of an online tax collection system will eventually bring sustainable reforms in revenue generation of the provincial government.

The new online tax collection system is in line with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal’s vision of eliminating budget deficits and ensuring facilities for the business community. The provincial minister maintained that the outdated system of tax collection was being digitized to allow residents of Balochistan to pay taxes to the government from any part of the country.

In addition to that, the minister said that the sales tax on services would be collected in the first phase under the system of alternative delivery channels which would consequently provide facilities to the citizens.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Buledi termed the introduction of the new tax system as a historical feat and said that allocation of taxes would now be possible via internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, Easypaisa, and other modern means while eliminating suspicion of any sort. This development must be lauded and other provinces should also follow Balochistan in the development of a new tax system.

Check out? Balochistan Cabinet Approves Province’s First-ever Digital Policy