Govt Is Likely To Allocate Band Of 700Mhz For Adoption Of 5G Services In Pakistan

According to the latest reports, the government is likely to allocate a band of 700 MHz for the adoption of 5G services in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Adoption of 5G Services in Pakistan: What We Know So far

The latest reports have unveiled that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has recently evaluated the following bands for the adoption of 5G services as low bands, mid bands, and high bands:

Low Bands: 700 MHz

2.3 GHz

2.6 GHz

3.5 GHz Mid Bands: MiIIi8meter wavebands

C-Band (3.6-4.2) GHz high bands: Unlicensed Backhaul Frequency bands (P2P & P2MP)

In addition to all this, the Ministry has also drafted a “Framework for Frequency Spectrum re-farming” in order to manage the spectrum dynamically to make it available for all-new applications such as 4G, 5G, and broadband wireless access, digital broadcasting. According to the Telecom Policy 2015 section 8.5.1, Spectrum will most likely be re-farmed where its current use is not in the best social and economic interests of Pakistan. All those areas where the spectrum is underutilized, used inefficiently or use is inconsistent with international allocations will be targeted for re-frame process. Furthermore, the Incumbent users/licensees will have to vacate their spectrum assignments in a particular band either partially or completely so that the band may be allocated to other users as well.

Spectrum reframing is actually the combination of administrative, financial, and technical measures, the basic purpose of which is to get rid of equipment of the existing frequency assignments either completely or partially from a particular frequency band in order to allocate it to the same or different services.

PTA or PEMRA and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) will further recommend to MOIT&T the requirement to reframe any given frequency band. According to the telecom Policy 2015 section 8.5.4, through MoIT&T the federal govt. will decide to re-frame any spectrum. The policy directive will include: a. Spectrum to be re-farmed e.g. 700 Mhz b. Constitution of “Spectrum Reframing Committee” including MOIT&T, FAB, PTA/PEMRA, and incumbent user.

The main ToRs of the Committee/Consultant are expected to include the following:

Estimate the value of the re-farmed spectrum using the valuation method to be adopted. (It is for government users only)

To estimate the compensation cost of reframing (for government users only)

Quantum of the spectrum to be re-framed in the approved band e.g. 700 MHz.

To determine the timeline for re-framing.

To Seek input from relevant stakeholders.

The relocation of licensees within the same frequency range will be implemented through collaboration between the concerned regulatory body and FAB. Moreover, PTA/PEMRA will restrict the new licensees by requiring them not to cause harmful interference to incumbents. If a specific frequency band that is announced by the Federal Government for reframing; is sub-judice in the court of law, then Federal Government will surely make all efforts for timely resolution of such cases.