Govt Of Pak To Auction Spectrum to Telecom & Satellite Networks

According to the latest news, the government of Pakistan has planned to withdraw the fragmented spectrum already available to different public sector organizations including defense and law enforcement agencies. Furthermore, they have plans to auction it to telecom operators, satellites, and other communication networks. They are doing this to launch broadband cellular networks including 5G and other latest voice, data, satellite & other networks. Moreover, this major endeavor has come to light in the policy draft Framework for Frequency Spectrum Re-Farming.

Government Wants To Auction Spectrum As A Part Of Frequency Spectrum Re-farming Policy

This kind of draft framework for a policy has been prepared first time in our country. However, it is expected to help the government to retrieve the fragmented spectrum being utilized by different public sector entities in order to improve the voice and data networks of telecom operators.

According to the Telecom Policy 2015 section 8.5.1, the spectrum will be re-farmed where its use is not in the best social and economic interests of Pakistan. Those areas where it is underutilized, used inefficiently or its use is inconsistent with international allocations need attention. Furthermore, the incumbent users/licensees will have to vacate their spectrum assignments in a particular band either partially or completely so that the band can be allocated to other users. Meanwhile, the government will compensate the relevant organization after the retrieval agreement. PTA/PEMRA and FAB will also recommend to the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication the requirement to re-farm any given frequency band.

PTA/FAB will implement the re-farming process for the users and PTA licensees. In the same way, PEMRA/FAB will implement that for the users and PEMRA licensees will be able to opt for new advanced services in the assigned band. However, any change of technology by a licensee will only be allowed by a concerned regulator with intimation to FAB. After FAB approval, PTA/PEMRA can grant a new license to any other operator including the satellite operator, broadcasting operator, etc.

Also Read: How fake tweets from India fueled riots between Hindus and Muslims in Leicester – PhoneWorld