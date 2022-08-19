Govt Of Pakistan Is Increasing Taxes On Graphics Cards

There had been a global GPU shortage for the past two years. All PC gamers have been struggling quite hard to get their hands on GPUs for almost two years now. However, the good piece of information was that the shortage has finally ended due to the cryptocurrency crash and diminishing demand for graphics cards. Most of the GPUs from Nvidia and AMD are now available at their original price. Even though, some are cheaper than their original price tags as companies are struggling to clear their stocks before they launch new cards. Instead of all this, graphics cards in Pakistan are still going for ridiculous rates and it is getting worse as the Govt Of Pakistan has announced an increase in taxes on Graphics Cards.

How Taxes On Graphics Cards Will Be Calculated?

It is a bad piece of information, especially for gamers. Before this, there was no official valuation ruling or assessment guidelines on GPUs by Pakistan Customs. However, that is not the same right now as there will be heavy taxes now. These taxes will vary by the VRAM capacity of a GPU. Let’s have a look at how duties on graphics cards will be assessed at customs from now on in Pakistan.

Card Capacity Assessed Value In USD 4GB $65 6GB $98 8GB $196 10GB $262 12GB $382 16GB $468 24GB $540

The exact duties will be calculated by multiplying the total assessed value of a card by 36% and then multiplying it by the current USD exchange rate. For example, Nvidia RTX 3080 has 10GB VRAM, so you will have to multiply $262 with 36%, which comes out to be $94.32. In order to calculate the final result, you will have to multiply the previous answer by USD's current value. In this way, you can calculate its worth in PKR ($94.32 x 215 = Rs. 20,278). Furthermore, it was also unveiled that Pakistan Customs has taken up to 700 RTX graphics cards in custody. Moreover, they have been locked up for over 60 days in their warehouses and the authority has imposed heavy fines of up to Rs. 4 million on local distributors. The graphics cards in Pakistan are going to get more expensive. The bad part is that the situation is not expected to get any better anytime soon. Let's see what happens next. stay tuned!