Govt of Pakistan Opens Applications for CEO NITB – How to Apply?

The Government of Pakistan has initiated the process to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the National Information Technology Board (NITB), which is a key statutory body operating under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT). This is a critical leadership role that offers the opportunity to shape Pakistan’s digital future through innovation, strategic planning, and technological advancement.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Educational Qualification: Minimum 18 years of education in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) from a Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized institution. Preference will be given to candidates holding foreign degrees.

Professional Experience: At least 10 years of progressive experience in managing large-scale ICT development initiatives. Of these, a minimum of 2 years must be in ICT policy formulation.

Other Requirements:

Comprehensive understanding of government procedures and public sector ICT ecosystems

Proven leadership abilities and high integrity

Experience managing ICT organizations, departments, or wings in the public or private sector

Age Limit: Not more than 62 years on the date of appointment

Term and Appointment Process

The CEO will be appointed by the Federal Government on the recommendation of the NITB Board. The initial term will be for three years, extendable for another term based on performance and board approval.

Key Responsibilities

The selected candidate will be responsible for:

Exercising administrative control over NITB’s operations

Implementing board decisions and strategic directives

Leading the execution of federal digital transformation initiatives

Developing ICT strategies, frameworks, and governance policies

Overseeing planning, monitoring, and evaluation of ICT projects

Engaging with stakeholders from both public and private sectors

Ensuring data protection and adherence to international technology standards

Leading cross-functional teams to deliver results under demanding conditions

Required Competencies

Applicants must demonstrate:

In-depth knowledge of ICT ecosystems, government digital transformation, policy frameworks, and public sector operations

A strong track record of designing and implementing ICT policies

Experience in institutional transformation and deployment of innovative technologies

Ability to recommend and implement sustainable digital solutions within the government structure

Current Interim Leadership

Until the appointment is finalized, Faisal Iqbal Ratyal, Director General (Telecom) at MoITT, has been assigned as the acting CEO of NITB. His interim appointment, effective from May 6, 2025, was approved during the 9th meeting of the NITB Board of Directors. He will serve for a period of three months and is entitled to an additional allowance equal to 20% of his gross salary during this period.

Application Process

The official job advertisement and application procedure will be published shortly by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. Interested candidates are advised to prepare their detailed CVs, educational credentials, and experience records in advance.

This role is a unique opportunity for experienced ICT professionals to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s national digital transformation agenda.

Also read:

Govt Reconsiders NITB Shutdown as IT Ministry Seeks Reversal