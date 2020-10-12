On Monday, the provincial Education Minister, Murad Raas announced to establish Insaf Academies for the whole province that will conduct online lectures and exams. The main aim of the government of Punjab behind the setting up of these Insaf Academies is the well-being of students. According to the Minister, the recorded lectures will be delivered to students who join the Insaf academy.

Govt of Punjab to Establish Insaf Academies with Online Lectures and Exams

Moreover, the premier told that the students of the Insaf Academy would be able to self-assess and monitor their progress via online tests available on the academy’s website.

Earlier this year in February, the Punjab government had announced to establish more than 100 Insaf schools in Lahore by the end of 2020. However, the plan was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The education minister also told that the government is concentrating on the promotion of the English language in schools, and almost one thousand language experts have been hired for achieving this target. The notification in this regard informed that these schools would be established in rented buildings for which the education ministry approved PKR 200 million. The Department of Excise will probe the buildings before renting it for educational purposes.

In 2019, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar rolled out the ‘Insaf Afternoon Schools’ program to provide education to out-of-school children. Usman Buzdar also revived Urdu as the medium of instruction, with the English language as a subject up to primary level education in the province.

