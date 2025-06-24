Govt Opens Applications for Pakistan Digital Authority Chairperson with Surprising Eligibility Criteria

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) has officially begun the appointment process for the Chairperson and two Members of the newly formed Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA). What has caught many by surprise is the minimum qualification requirement, which is a simple bachelor’s degree.

The PDA was established under the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025, and is tasked with spearheading the country’s digital transformation. Its mandate includes promoting a vibrant digital economy, fostering digital governance, and ensuring a connected and inclusive digital society.

The Chairperson of the PDA will also serve as the Authority’s Chief Executive. Key responsibilities include providing strategic leadership, implementing the National Digital Masterplan, strengthening digital public infrastructure (DPI), and overseeing data governance. The role demands deep engagement with emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing. The Chairperson will also be responsible for building partnerships with industry leaders, government entities, and global digital bodies.

Applicants must have at least a bachelor’s degree in fields such as Computer Science, Engineering, IT, Public Policy, or Economics. However, candidates with a master’s degree or higher qualification, such as an MS, MBA, MPA, or PhD, will be given preference. A minimum of 10 years of experience in digital transformation, governance, or related fields is required, with preference for those who have led national or regional digital initiatives.

The move to allow candidates with only a bachelor’s degree to apply for such high-level positions has raised eyebrows, especially in a sector where expertise and advanced knowledge are crucial.

Government or semi-government employees must apply through proper channels and will be required to resign if selected. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their department is also mandatory. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further steps. No TA/DA will be provided for interviews, and late or incomplete applications will not be entertained.

