Pakistan is taking big steps toward a cashless future. The government has set ambitious goals to expand digital financial services across the country. Specialised committees, formed under the Prime Minister’s Cashless Economy initiative, have given the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) a clear roadmap. Their targets include bringing more people into digital banking and encouraging businesses to adopt digital payments. More specifically, the govt is planning 100% remittances through banks and digital wallets by 2026.

By the end of 2025-26, the government wants to see two million active digital merchants in the country. It also plans to increase mobile and internet banking users from 95 million today to 120 million within a year. In addition, the goal is to double annual digital transactions to 15 billion.

Govt Plans 100% Remittances Through Banks and Digital Wallets by 2026

Another major step involves overseas remittances. Currently, about 80 percent of remittances are routed through banks or mobile wallets. The government wants this number to reach 100 percent. This means no more cash payouts and greater transparency in money transfers.

The SBP is expected to lead this transformation by making mobile banking accessible to every segment of society.

Speaking on the initiative, Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima said Pakistan is well-positioned for this change. With over 143 million broadband users, the digital infrastructure is already strong. She pointed out that mobile wallets have now surpassed traditional bank accounts. Branchless banking has become a powerful tool in promoting digital payments.

However, she also noted a challenge. Out of the four telecom operators in Pakistan, only Jazz and Telenor have been able to build strong mobile wallet platforms.

Telenor launched Easypaisa in 2009, making it Pakistan’s first mobile wallet. Over time, it has evolved into the country’s first digital bank. Today, Easypaisa offers a wide range of financial services just like any traditional bank. It helps millions of Pakistanis, especially those without access to formal banking. The platform has 18 million monthly active users, including 14 million mobile app users.

JazzCash, launched in 2012, is the biggest player in the market. With 21 million monthly active users and 15 million app users, it leads Pakistan’s digital financial sector. According to company officials, its success lies in simplicity. Anyone can open an account without paperwork or visiting a branch. JazzCash users enjoy services such as nano loans, savings, insurance, bill payments, and even welfare disbursements.

While JazzCash has expanded widely in rural areas, Easypaisa maintains a strong user base in urban centres. Despite questions about its future due to the Telenor-PTCL merger, Easypaisa has continued to grow.

Digital wallets work through mobile phone numbers, making them easy to use. Local shopkeepers act as agents, assisting users with depositing or withdrawing cash. This model has made digital banking accessible even in remote areas.

Other players like Ufone’s Upaisa have not gained much traction, and Zong has yet to launch a strong digital wallet service.

Pakistan’s shift to a cashless economy is clear. With strong government support and rising user demand, digital wallets are becoming the future of everyday transactions.