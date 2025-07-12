Pakistan has delayed the launch of satellite-based internet services. The authorities want to invite more internet companies to Pakistan and make strict rules for foreign satellite operators. This comes after recent conflicts between India and Pakistan and the Iran-Israel war.

Starlink’s temporary permission to work in Pakistan ended in March. Now, all foreign satellite companies must apply again under the new Satellite Communications Regulations. These new rules are being prepared by the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB). They have collected feedback from industry experts during a recent meeting.

Besides Starlink, two other companies also want to start services in Pakistan. These are OneWeb and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST).

Govt Plans to Bring Multiple Satellite Internet Companies to Pakistan

After they register under the new rules, these companies will need an operational licence from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). A PTA official said that all companies, including Starlink, may start their services by the end of this year.

Sources said Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, might attend the launch ceremony in Pakistan. Starlink was the first to apply for registration. But it could not get a licence earlier because there were no proper rules. Starlink already has permission to offer internet in India.

A senior official from the Ministry of IT and Telecom said strong rules are necessary for security. He said recent conflicts have shown that security must come first. “The new rules will cover security points that may have been missed earlier,” the official said. He also said that Pakistan needs more than one satellite internet company.

The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite system works at an altitude below 2,000km from Earth. It gives high-speed internet in any weather at a lower cost. The delay is only about 25 milliseconds.

At present, Pakistan’s state-owned PakSat is providing satellite internet. PakSat is part of Suparco. It uses the Satellite Multi-Mission-1 (MM-1). MM-1 was launched in August 2024 and is the country’s second telecom satellite.

But MM-1 is a geostationary satellite. It stays at an altitude of about 37,500km above the Earth. So, it has a longer delay of around 600 milliseconds.

PakSat has about 300 clients right now. It can serve up to 5,000 users. Its services are mostly for big companies, the armed forces, and telecom operators who need coverage in remote areas.

With new LEO satellite companies coming in, people in far-off areas may soon get faster and cheaper internet. For now, everyone is waiting for the new rules to be ready so the new services can begin.