Govt Plans to Expand Submarine Cable Systems – Will It Be Sufficient to Meet Growing Demand?

Pakistan’s connectivity to global data centres and internet hubs relies heavily on international submarine cables. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently provided an update to a government committee detailing the current state of submarine cable systems and the country’s plans for expansion to meet growing data demands.

Current State of Submarine Cable Systems

At present, Pakistan is linked to multiple international submarine cable systems operated by various companies, including PTCL, TWA, Cybernet, and SCO. The total installed capacity stands at 14.739 Tbps, while the currently activated capacity is 9.281 Tbps.

Key submarine cables in operation include:

SMW4 (PTCL) : Installed capacity of 2.549 Tbps, with 1.40 Tbps activated.

: Installed capacity of 2.549 Tbps, with 1.40 Tbps activated. IMEWE (PTCL): Installed capacity of 1.92 Tbps, with 1.42 Tbps activated.

Installed capacity of 1.92 Tbps, with 1.42 Tbps activated. AAE1 (PTCL): Installed capacity of 4.79 Tbps, with 2.83 Tbps activated.

Installed capacity of 4.79 Tbps, with 2.83 Tbps activated. TWA1 (TWA): Installed capacity of 1.48 Tbps, with 1.04 Tbps activated.

Installed capacity of 1.48 Tbps, with 1.04 Tbps activated. SMW5 (TWA): Installed capacity of 1.4 Tbps, with 1.02 Tbps activated.

Installed capacity of 1.4 Tbps, with 1.02 Tbps activated. PEACE (Cybernet): Installed capacity of 1.5 Tbps, with 0.6 Tbps activated.

Installed capacity of 1.5 Tbps, with 0.6 Tbps activated. Pak-China OFC Cable (SCO): Installed and activated capacity of 1 Tbps.

While the existing 9.281 Tbps of activated capacity is sufficient to meet the current demand of around 1,300 petabytes (PB), the PTA emphasized that data requirements will continue to grow, particularly with the government’s digital initiatives, such as the planned rollout of 5G services.

Why More Submarine Cables Are Needed for 5G?

The introduction of 5G networks will require high speed, low-latency, and uninterrupted internet connectivity. Unlike previous generations, 5G will support real-time applications such as:

Autonomous vehicles

Smart cities and IoT devices

Ultra-HD streaming and gaming

AI-driven automation

Pakistan’s current internet backbone is not able to handle the explosion in data traffic expected with 5G adoption. Without an expansion in submarine cable capacity, users could experience slower speeds, high latency, and frequent outages, making 5G deployment ineffective.

Government’s Expansion Plans

To enhance Pakistan’s international connectivity and prepare for future data demands, several new submarine cable projects are in progress. These projects, expected to be completed within the next three to four years, will add a total of 26.5 Tbps of capacity.

The planned submarine cable systems include:

AFRICA 1 (PTCL): 6.5 Tbps (Permit in Principal issued).

Tbps (Permit in Principal issued). SMW6 (PTCL): 6 Tbps.

Tbps. 2AFRICA (TWA): 10 Tbps (2AFRICA cable has already reached Pakistan).

Tbps (2AFRICA cable has already reached Pakistan). PEACE (LINKdotNET): 2 Tbps.

Tbps. Makran Gulf Gateway (MGG-1) (Cybernet): 2 Tbps.

The addition of these submarine cables will significantly improve Pakistan’s internet backbone, making it more resilient to disruptions and ensuring faster, more stable connectivity for businesses and consumers.

Impact of Expansion on Pakistan’s Digital Economy

The expansion of submarine cable infrastructure will have a profound impact on Pakistan’s digital transformation, economy, and technology ecosystem.

Improved Internet Speed and Reliability: With the addition of 26.5 Tbps of new capacity, internet speeds will improve, reducing latency and congestion. This will particularly benefit businesses that rely on cloud computing, remote work, and e-commerce. Support for 5G Deployment: The high-speed, low-latency requirements of 5G networks will be met through the increased bandwidth from these submarine cables. This will accelerate Pakistan’s 5G adoption, enabling advancements in smart cities, AI-driven applications, and IoT deployments. Enhanced Digital Economy and IT Exports: With better connectivity, Pakistan’s IT sector, which has been growing rapidly, will have a stronger foundation to expand exports. Tech startups, software companies, and BPO firms will be able to compete globally with improved internet reliability. Greater Redundancy and Resilience: Pakistan has faced internet outages due to faults in submarine cables. With multiple new cables in place, there will be minimal risk of nationwide internet blackouts. It will also ensure a more robust and resilient digital infrastructure.

Our Verdict:

Pakistan’s submarine cable expansion is a strategic move that will not only meet current internet demands but also future-proof the country’s digital economy. With 5G deployment, increased IT exports, and enhanced global connectivity, this investment will play a vital role in the nation’s technological and economic growth.

