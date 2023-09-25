Govt Plans To Install 5000 E-Working Centers To Facilitate Freelancers & Startups

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif recently met Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar to discuss several key initiatives aimed at boosting the country’s IT and startup ecosystem. In the meeting, the IT Minister revealed that the government is going to install 5,000 e-working centers across Pakistan. The basic purpose behind this step is to facilitate freelancers with interest-free loans to help establish these joint e-working stations. Reports claim that 5,000 e-working centers will be equipped with the latest facilities to foster startups across the country.

5000 E-Working Centers Will Be Established Across Pakistan

One of the major topics of discussion at the meeting was the establishment of a state-backed joint venture fund. Dr Saif claims that this initiative will potentially pave the way for greater involvement of international investors in Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

One of the substantial developments discussed was the possibility of allowing the free use of US Dollars in the space. Moreover, the IT minister clarified that this move can boost investor confidence. There is a huge possibility that accounts established in foreign countries would be transferred to Pakistan. As a result, the flow of dollars into Pakistan will expedite and lead to an instantaneous increase in IT exports. Dr. Saif highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting both local and foreign investment in Pakistan’s IT sector. He also plans to visit Saudi Arabia to explore investment opportunities in the IT sector soon.
