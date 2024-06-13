Govt. Proposes 75% Higher Mobile Phone Call Rates For Non-Filers

In a decisive move, the PML-N-led alliance government has proposed a significant increase in mobile phone call rates for non-filers in Pakistan. This proposal was revealed as part of the federal budget presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The government’s preliminary objective is to expand the tax base and implement more stringent fiscal policies.

The proposed tax hike on call rates for non-filers is 75%. It is pertinent to mention that the increase will also apply to inactive taxpayers. If this proposal is approved, non-filers would face a 75% surge in call rates starting from July 2024.

PML-N Government Proposes Significant Mobile Phone Call Rates Hike in Federal Budget 2024-25

Sources claim that the government has also suggested a 33% rise in the levy on petrol and diesel. Moreover, the government also proposed imposing an 18% sales tax on mobile phones. Furthermore, import duties on luxury cars and specific goods are anticipated to ascend.

The Rs 18 trillion budget is developed to facilitate economic revival. It includes a remarkable 101% increase in the development budget, prioritizing ongoing projects. This government-led initiative is tipped to have extensive repercussions on the economy and the lives of citizens. By implementing these measures, the government aims to stabilize the economy, foster compliance with tax regulations, and boost growth through strategic investments.

Additionally, the federal government has decided to tighten the loop for non-tax filers, proposing a ban on their foreign traveling. To get non-filers in the tax net, the government will take every possible action including blocking their mobile phone sims, electricity, and gas.