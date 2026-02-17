Govt Proposes Rs 1.67 Billion for Startups, Freelancers and IT Training in FY 2026-27

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has proposed an allocation of over Rs 1.67 billion for the fiscal year 2026-27 to continue work on three major initiatives — the Pakistan Startup Fund, Bridge Start Pakistan, and e-Rozgaar Pakistan — under the Prime Minister’s broader IT support programme. The funding request forms part of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and is aimed at strengthening startup financing, expanding freelancing infrastructure, and developing an advanced digital skills ecosystem across the country.

According to official documents, the ministry has sought Rs 1 billion for venture capital and startup financing under Component-I, Rs 264 million for the expansion of freelancing infrastructure and digital centres under Component-II, and Rs 408 million for specialised IT training and internship programmes under Component-III for the upcoming fiscal year.

Govt Proposes Rs 1.67bn for Startups, Freelancers, and IT Training in FY27

Component I, which focuses on venture capital and early-stage startup support, has a total project cost of Rs 3 billion over three years. So far, cumulative expenditure has reached Rs 132.85 million, with physical progress recorded at 24 percent and financial progress at 5 percent. The initiative is designed to create a transparent and structured startup financing ecosystem by introducing formal grant disbursement mechanisms and technical evaluation frameworks. It also aims to facilitate international market linkages and strengthen early-stage venture support to improve access to capital for emerging businesses.

Under Component-II, which is dedicated to freelancing and digital workspace expansion, the total project cost stands at Rs 1 billion. Authorities have spent Rs 59.06 million to date, achieving 42 percent physical progress and 5.9 percent financial utilisation. As part of this initiative, 80 digital centres have been established across 30 districts, providing more than 6,500 fully equipped seats for freelancers. Several loan applications linked to centre operations are currently in process, while nationwide outreach efforts have been conducted to attract private partners and encourage greater participation from freelancers. The programme is intended to formalise and scale Pakistan’s freelance economy by improving access to workspace, connectivity, and institutional support.

Component III focuses on advanced IT skills development, certifications, and workforce readiness. Against a total project cost of Rs 1 billion, cumulative expenditure has reached Rs 53.46 million. Physical progress stands at 27.25 percent, while financial progress is recorded at 5.35 percent. The programme includes international certifications, soft skills training, coding bootcamps, and internship placements. More than 1,000 interns have already been placed in companies, and thousands of training reimbursement applications have been received.

Officials stated that these integrated initiatives are intended to accelerate startup growth, expand employment opportunities in the freelancing sector, and produce industry-ready IT professionals. The proposed allocation for FY2026–27 underscores the government’s continued focus on digital transformation as a central pillar of economic development and Pakistan’s transition towards a knowledge-based digital economy.