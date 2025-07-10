Govt Reconsiders NITB Shutdown as IT Ministry Seeks Reversal

In a significant policy reversal, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has submitted a formal summary to the federal cabinet, requesting a review of its earlier decision to dissolve the National Information Technology Board (NITB), sources confirmed.

The federal cabinet had approved the dissolution of the NITB in August 2024, but ten months later, the decision remains unimplemented. Now, the IT ministry is actively seeking to retain the board, citing critical operational and international considerations.

Govt Reconsiders NITB Shutdown: A Quiet U-Turn in Progress

According to government insiders, the summary was submitted after the Ministry of IT consulted the Ministry of Law and Justice, which did not raise any legal objections to retaining the NITB.

The ministry’s new stance underscores the board’s continued importance in overseeing digital governance initiatives, particularly the e-Office system, a cornerstone of federal bureaucracy’s digital transformation aimed at reducing paper usage and enhancing workflow transparency.

International Obligations at Stake

Sources further revealed that Pakistan has ongoing international agreements which explicitly recognise the NITB as a separate institutional entity. These agreements may be difficult to amend or transfer to another body without risking diplomatic or procedural complications. There are external commitments tied directly to the NITB’s structure. Eliminating it could potentially breach terms of cooperation with global digital partners.

Push for Federal Cabinet Approval

The Ministry of IT is reportedly making a concerted effort to have the summary placed on the agenda of the next federal cabinet meeting, where it hopes to secure approval for the reversal.

If approved, this would mark a clear departure from last year’s decision and signal a renewed commitment to strengthening centralised digital governance.

Background: What Is the NITB?

The National Information Technology Board was formed to centralise the development and rollout of federal IT projects, especially those related to automation, cybersecurity, digital identity, and public service delivery platforms.

It has played a critical role in coordinating the e-Office rollout across ministries, supporting digital public services, and advising on data security standards. Its potential dissolution had raised concerns among IT professionals and governance experts, who warned that disbanding it could fragment the national digital strategy.

With Pakistan racing to modernize its digital infrastructure and integrate technology across governance systems, the future of the NITB remains a litmus test for how seriously the government treats its own digital transformation agenda. The federal cabinet’s upcoming decision could either reaffirm last year’s move toward decentralization or restore the NITB’s mandate as a key driver of digital reform in the public sector.