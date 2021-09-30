Yesterday, the federal government of Pakistan repealed the agreement with Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) over the security clearance issue. DRF is a foreign-funded nongovernmental organization NGO led by Nighat Dad. As per the details, the agreement was revoked subsequent to the security clearance taken by the interior ministry. The ministry investigated the accusations against the DRF about acquiring funds from anti-Pakistan elements after receiving complaints from different sources.

Govt Repeals Agreement with Digital Rights Foundation Over Security Concerns

In this regard, the Economic Affairs Division has issued a notification. According to the rules and regulations drafted for the foreign-funded projects and NGOs, the DRF has to submit a new application for operating in Pakistan.

It is appropriate to mention here that on December 24, a complaint was lodged to the interior ministry soliciting action against a non-governmental organization (NGO), Digital Rights Foundation (DRF), and its Executive Director Nighat Dad over alleged abuse of foreign funds.

Earlier in 2021, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had adopted the policy regarding foreign funding to non-governmental organizations (NGOs). in a federal cabinet meeting, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said that he had also received some credible reports against the NGOs being operated on foreign funding and advancing foreign culture.

According to a few sources, the cabinet was notified that there were a number of NGOs working in Pakistan that are working without registration and are getting foreign fundings. These sources suggest that ‘such NGOs are promoting the foreign agenda of foreign entities that are funding them.’

