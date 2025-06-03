Govt Sets $5 Billion IT & ITeS Export Target for FY2025–26 Amid Rising Momentum

The government of Pakistan has set an ambitious export target of $5 billion for the country’s Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sector for the upcoming fiscal year 2025–26. The target was disclosed by Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication Zarrar Hasham Khan during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Despite the sector’s strong performance this year, Pakistan is likely to miss its current fiscal year target of $4.2 billion, with projections suggesting IT exports will reach $3.8 billion by the end of June 2025, falling short by $400 million. However, this still marks an improvement from last year’s $3.2 billion.

IT & ITeS Export Target for FY2025–26: Strong Growth in First Nine Months

The IT and ITeS sector exhibited robust performance during the first nine months (July–March) of the ongoing fiscal year. Official figures reveal that IT export remittances surged by 23.6% year-on-year, reaching $2.825 billion, up from $2.284 billion recorded during the same period in FY2023–24. These remittances comprise computer services, software exports, and call center services.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, March 2025 exports increased by 11.7%, climbing to $342 million, compared to $306 million in March 2024. A month-on-month (MoM) analysis also shows promising momentum, with a 12.3% rise from $305 million in February 2025, signaling sustained recovery and confidence in the sector.

The IT sector had already set a record in FY2023–24, registering $3.223 billion in exports, marking a 24% increase over $2.596 billion in FY2022–23, driven by enhanced digital service delivery, global demand for outsourcing, and increased policy focus on the tech industry.

Officials also briefed the committee about the growing number of IT firms in Pakistan. As of now, over 20,000 IT companies are registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), reflecting a 19% growth compared to last year. This expansion is seen as a key driver in scaling up export capacity and generating employment in the digital sector.

Challenges Remain Despite Positive Outlook

While the overall trajectory remains positive, the inability to meet the current fiscal year’s export target points to persistent challenges such as delays in tax refunds, inconsistent policy implementation, global economic headwinds, and barriers in ease of doing business.

Experts stress the importance of infrastructure upgrades, freelancer support, and policy continuity to meet the ambitious $5 billion target next year. Sector insiders also call for greater facilitation in cross-border payment systems, startup support, and skilled workforce development to sustain growth.

