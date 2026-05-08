Govt Signals Possible Cut in PTA Taxes on Phones Brought From Abroad

The government has signaled a possible reduction in PTA mobile phone taxes for overseas Pakistanis and travelers bringing smartphones from abroad, as authorities review proposals to ease the burden of device registration costs in Pakistan.

The development was highlighted in the Senate on Thursday, where Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the issue is currently under serious consideration following repeated concerns raised by overseas Pakistanis during various overseas conventions and public engagements.

According to the minister, overseas Pakistanis have consistently urged the government to relax smartphone taxation policies, particularly for devices brought into Pakistan for personal use.

Currently, imported mobile phones remain functional for only a limited period after entering the country before services are blocked unless the required PTA tax is paid.

Officials say taxation rates vary depending on smartphone models and market value, with premium devices often attracting significantly higher PTA duties that substantially increase their final cost for consumers.

The latest discussions come weeks after the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Tax Policy Unit to examine the rationalization of duties and taxes on imported mobile phones in the upcoming federal budget for FY2026-27.

The issue has remained a longstanding concern among overseas Pakistanis, many of whom have criticized Pakistan’s smartphone taxation structure as one of the most expensive in the region.

Industry analysts believe any meaningful reduction in PTA taxes could improve smartphone affordability, encourage legal device registration, and reduce reliance on grey-market and non-compliant devices.

The discussions also come at a time when Pakistan is preparing for commercial 5G rollout, where broader access to modern smartphones is expected to play a critical role in accelerating digital adoption and next-generation connectivity.

While the government has not yet disclosed the exact scale of the proposed relief, officials say the matter is being reviewed seriously, with further clarity expected during the upcoming federal budget discussions later this year.

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