Govt Taking Measures to Promote Emerging Technologies in Pakistan – Planning Minister

The adoption of the latest technologies has become the need of the hour. The countries that excel in it are surely the future global leaders. In this regard, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the federal government’s commitment to the promotion of the semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum technologies in Pakistan. The minister made these remarks while addressing the launch of the International Nathiagali Summer College on Physics and Contemporary Needs.

Moreover, the minister highlighted important steps taken by the government in the field of quantum technology. It includes the establishment of a National Center for Quantum Computing this year. The initiative seeks to bring Pakistan to the forefront of cutting-edge technological advancements.

In addition, the government is focusing on promoting talent in quantum science and technology via different scholarships and training programs, he said.

The minister also lauded the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for its valuable contributions to numerous sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and energy. He said that the PAEC’s work has a viable role in driving progress and innovation within these crucial areas.

This strategic focus of the government on AI, quantum technologies, and the semiconductor industry shows the government’s vision to transform Pakistan into a hub of scientific and technological excellence.

Also read:

Minister Urges FIA to Block Imran Khan’s Social Media Accounts