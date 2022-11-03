Govt to Consult Relevant Stakeholders Over New Social Media Amendment

Yesterday, the federal government agreed to discuss a recently made social media amendment with the media and other stakeholders. The amendment authorizes the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take stringent action against those who plan to propagate rumors and false information on social media against state institutions.

Govt to Consult Media Fraternity Over New Social Media Amendment

In this regard, the federal interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, stated that if journalists contend that this bill will restrict freedom of expression, then the government will surely revoke it. Furthermore, he added that there are numerous things circulating on social media that must be regulated because they affect the privacy of individuals. Rana stated, “the media and journalistic institutions should advise us while preserving our freedom of expression.”

The FIA highlighted that the offense might be prosecuted under PPC Section 505 (statement inciting public disorder), which was not included in the agency’s statute at the time.

It sought State approval to put Section 505 in its list of scheduled offenses.

PPC Section 505 states,

“Whoever makes, publishes, or circulates any statement, rumour or report — (a) with intent to cause or incite, or which is likely to cause or incite, any officer, soldier, sailor, or airman in the Army, Navy or Air Force of Pakistan to mutiny, offence or otherwise disregard or fail in his duty as such; or (b) with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity; or (c) with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and with fine.”

