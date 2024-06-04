Govt To Establish 10,000 e-Rozgar centers To Facilitate Pakistani Freelancers

In a significant development, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has partnered with the government to set up approximately 10,000 e-Rozgar centers across the country. These centers aim to provide extensive support to freelancers. The facilities offered include high-speed internet, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), training centers, separate cabins, meeting rooms, and individual office spaces for startups.

Govt To Set Up 10,000 e-Rozgar Centers

The government of Pakistan wants to assist freelancers in every possible way. According to Ministry of Information Technology (IT) official:

“The government had fulfilled its promise to the people by enabling a significant number of the existing 1.5 million freelancers, along with new freelancers, to work independently at meagre rates”

By enabling both existing and new freelancers to work independently at affordable rates, the government aims to significantly boost IT exports. As per the sources, the projected annual increase is estimated to be $10 billion. Public-private partnerships will play an important role in improving the capacity and income of freelancers.

The PSEB aims to provide basic technical support for these centers, further boosting the digital ecosystem in Pakistan. The goal of this collaborative effort is to position Pakistan as an international technology destination, fostering growth and innovation in the freelance sector. According to IT officials they have taken all the mandated steps to build a robust digital ecosystem in Pakistan.

The wheels of progress are turning in Pakistan’s digital landscape. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoIT&T) is crafting a brand new Digital Pakistan Policy 2024, aiming to propel the country forward in the ever-evolving world of technology. This new policy, dubbed “Digital Pakistan Policy 2024,” comes six years after its predecessor. The 2018 version played a critical role in kickstarting Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.