Govt to Introduce AI-Based Monitoring on Motorways for Safer Travel

The government has decided to implement an AI-based computerised monitoring system on the M-1 and M-2 Motorways.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has directed that all Motorways be made barrier-free in line with international standards, while further E-Tag system should be further strengthened.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at the National Highway Authority (NHA) Headquarters, Federal Minister for Communications instructed that a fully computerised monitoring system be enforced across all Highways in the country.

He emphasised that violations of traffic rules, such as over-speeding should immediately trigger a text message notification to the vehicle owner, as well. Khan further stated that Motorway Police personnel must refrain from stepping in front of speeding vehicles to stop them, as human life is far more valuable.

He stressed that officers should prioritise their own safety as well as that of travellers since such actions can cause serious threats and accidents by posing grave risks to police officials.

Khan also directed that the policy of open auction of toll plazas should also be replicated in other contracts. He underscored the need for a uniform commercial policy on both sides of the Highways with 100% revenue digitisation and encouraged public feedback to improve the system further.

Additionally, Khan instructed that NHA should fix reasonable NOC fees for commercial land, categorised according to city and business type. He emphasised the importance of tree plantation along Motorways through non-traditional methods involving the private sector in plantation, growth and preservation to promote environmental sustainability.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan was briefed by the NHA Chairman and senior officials on various operational areas. He also visited different departments at the NHA Headquarters to review ongoing improvements.

