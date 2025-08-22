Govt to Launch AI-Based Immigration App at Islamabad Airport to Curb Human Smuggling

The government has taken a major step toward using technology to strengthen border security and improve immigration services. In its latest move, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered application has been developed to curb human smuggling and make immigration faster. The pilot project of this immigration app will be launched at Islamabad Airport soon.

According to an official statement, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) built the app under the direction of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The minister visited the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, where he chaired a high-level meeting to review progress on reforms. He was briefed on the new AI-based app and its role in simplifying immigration procedures while preventing human trafficking.

Naqvi welcomed the development and called it the “need of the hour.” He said the initiative would not only help stop human trafficking but also save passengers from standing in long queues. The minister directed that funds be released immediately to upgrade FIA’s IT infrastructure so the project could move forward without delays.

Along with the app, Naqvi also pushed for modernisation within FIA. He ordered the urgent upgradation of the FIA Headquarters building and asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to hand over newly allotted land for the FIA Academy to the agency without delay.

To address staff shortages, the minister instructed officials to begin recruitment for all approved vacant posts right away. He assured FIA that all necessary resources would be provided to strengthen the organisation.

During the briefing, FIA Director General Raja Riffat Mukhtar informed the minister that work on amendments to the FIA Act had already been completed. He also highlighted that digitisation was being implemented on a priority basis. Within a short time, FIA has shifted to an e-office system. From now on, all FIA notices will carry QR codes to ensure transparency and efficiency.

The new AI initiative is part of a wider government strategy to introduce digital solutions in governance. Last month, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) launched Pakistan’s first AI-based Customs Clearance and Risk Management System (RMS). The system was designed to increase transparency, reduce human involvement, and make trade operations more efficient.

The FIA’s new AI app for immigration reflects a similar vision. By combining technology with strong regulatory frameworks, the government hopes to address long-standing problems such as human smuggling. It will also make travel easier for citizens and international passengers.

Experts believe these steps will also help Pakistan align with global standards for border security and immigration control. With the upcoming pilot launch at Islamabad Airport, the government will get a chance to test the system in a real-world environment before expanding it nationwide.

The move shows a clear shift toward digital governance in Pakistan. If successful, the initiative could mark a major milestone in the country’s fight against human trafficking and its efforts to modernise immigration services.