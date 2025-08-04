Govt to Launch National Super App & Web Portal for Unified Access to Public Services

The government is set to launch a National Super App and Web Portal as part of its Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), aiming to centralize public service delivery through a single, citizen-centric digital platform.

The initiative will integrate services offered by federal ministries and provincial departments into a unified interface, enabling citizens and businesses to access a broad spectrum of e-government services seamlessly. The project seeks to dismantle departmental silos by streamlining workflows, improving user experience, and enhancing transparency and efficiency in public service delivery.

A qualified consultancy firm will be engaged to design, develop, and implement the Super App and web portal using a proven, modular Super App framework. The platform will support interoperability with Pakistan’s national digital identity and data exchange layers, and will be deployed on a government-provided cloud environment. The project will follow World Bank procurement guidelines and adhere to international best practices to ensure transparency and accountability.

Key objectives include ensuring 24/7 access to services in multiple languages, integration of a single sign-on feature linked with national ID, and personalized user dashboards. It also aims to reduce processing times, lower administrative costs, and potentially increase government revenue by digitizing citizen-to-government (G2C) and government-to-business (G2B) services.

The Super App will be designed to support secure and privacy-compliant transactions, incorporating biometric authentication and adhering to Pakistan’s forthcoming Personal Data Protection Bill and international standards such as GDPR.

While the platform will initially be offered free of cost, it will be architected to support sustainability features such as advertisements, premium services, and subscriptions in the future, allowing for scalable growth and third-party integrations.

