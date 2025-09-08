Govt to Set Up First Command and Control Center in Islamabad for Smart Services

Islamabad is set to take a major step toward becoming a smart city. The federal government has approved the creation of the capital’s first Command and Control Center, a high-tech facility that will integrate real-time data and public services under one roof.

The project, launched by the Ministry of IT and Telecom as part of the Smart Islamabad Initiative, aims to give the city a centralized fusion center where multiple government departments work side by side.

Command and Control Center Islamabad: A Central Hub for Smarter Living

The fusion center won’t be just another office. It will serve as a control tower for city management. Officials say it will coordinate everything from smart traffic systems and air quality monitoring to waste collection and public transport management.

To make this possible, the city will see the rollout of smart sensors and devices. These gadgets will feed information directly into the system, creating a real-time stream of data. The idea is simple but powerful: use technology to spot problems early, respond faster, and improve the daily lives of citizens.

Data, AI, and Decision-Making

The Command and Control Center will feature a real-time integration and command platform. Think of it as the brain of the city, where data from different sources is pulled together and analyzed. Artificial intelligence will play a key role, crunching patterns that humans might miss.

The broader aim goes beyond Islamabad. The government wants to use this pilot to build a National Replication Blueprint, a model that can later be adapted for other cities across Pakistan.

Big Investment, Bigger Expectations

This isn’t a small undertaking. The total cost is pegged at PKR 708.385 million. The Planning Division has already approved PKR 250 million to kick off the first phase, which includes setting up the center itself, purchasing software, and deploying staff to run it.

Officials argue the money is worth it. With traffic congestion, pollution, and poor waste management plaguing the capital, the project promises efficiency and accountability that have long been missing.

Command and Control Center Islamabad: What It Means for Citizens

For ordinary residents, the benefits could be wide-ranging. Less time stuck in traffic. Cleaner air. Faster response to service complaints. Better oversight of public transport.

And perhaps most importantly, a system that shows how technology can make government more transparent and responsive. If the pilot proves successful, Islamabad may just become the testing ground for Pakistan’s future smart cities and a blueprint for how AI-driven governance can reshape urban life.

